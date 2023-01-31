Scotiabank Boosts E Automotive (TSE:EINC) Price Target to C$6.00

E Automotive (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EINC. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on E Automotive from C$17.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC reduced their price objective on E Automotive from C$14.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on E Automotive from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$11.64.

E Automotive Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of TSE:EINC opened at C$4.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$225.06 million and a P/E ratio of -3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. E Automotive has a 1 year low of C$3.00 and a 1 year high of C$14.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.87.

E Automotive Company Profile

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

