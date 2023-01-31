Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Chardan Capital

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Chardan Capital from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Senti Biosciences from $7.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Senti Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Senti Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a buy rating for the company.
Senti Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SNTI opened at $1.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15. Senti Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $10.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Senti Biosciences
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Senti Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $6,995,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senti Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $4,530,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Senti Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $2,074,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Senti Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senti Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. 40.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Senti Biosciences Company Profile
Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.
