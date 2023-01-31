Serum (SRM) Price Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

Serum (SRM) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Serum has a market cap of $45.78 million and $18.60 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Serum has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Serum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001585 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Serum Profile

Serum’s genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is portal.projectserum.com. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

