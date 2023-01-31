ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 30.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 164,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,254,000 after purchasing an additional 38,391 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 94.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 53,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,331,000 after acquiring an additional 26,112 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 74,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,289,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.7% in the third quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $11,842,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total transaction of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,368.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,176 shares of company stock worth $6,036,438 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.47.

NOW traded up $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $444.43. The stock had a trading volume of 257,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $621.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $403.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.30.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.