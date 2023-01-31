Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Lowered to $235.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $223.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $258.47.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $230.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $295.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,311,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,283,000 after buying an additional 105,705 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 14,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. Optas LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Further Reading

