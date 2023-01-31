Short Interest in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Decreases By 11.8%

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the December 31st total of 5,600,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Capri by 624.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the second quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Capri by 99.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Capri by 49.5% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPRI. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.47.

Shares of CPRI traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.49. 2,036,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,754. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.14. Capri has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Capri had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Capri will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

