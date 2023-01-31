Short Interest in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Increases By 6.9%

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,780,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the December 31st total of 7,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 3.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,108,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,395,000 after acquiring an additional 558,801 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Carrier Global by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,986,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,431,000 after acquiring an additional 531,734 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Carrier Global by 8.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,394,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,974,000 after acquiring an additional 550,548 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 25.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,674,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,021,000 after buying an additional 1,367,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 11.9% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,162,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,089,000 after buying an additional 547,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carrier Global Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on CARR. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

Shares of CARR opened at $43.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.79. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.87%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

