Short Interest in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Grows By 9.8%

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 617,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costamare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Costamare by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 195,659 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 38,278 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in Costamare by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 118,752 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 36,480 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Costamare by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Costamare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 72,392 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costamare during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE CMRE traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $10.15. 791,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,662. Costamare has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $289.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.87 million. Costamare had a net margin of 46.07% and a return on equity of 25.08%. Research analysts predict that Costamare will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Costamare’s payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMRE. StockNews.com cut Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Costamare from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of containerships chartering. It operates through the following segments: Container Vessels, Dry Bulk Vessels, and Other. The Container Vessels segment consists of transportation of containerized products through ownership and trading of container vessels.

