Short Interest in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Declines By 12.4%

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 640,800 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 731,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 382,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on DESP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Despegar.com to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Despegar.com

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DESP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,983,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 970,051 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,672,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,547,000 after purchasing an additional 912,482 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,567,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,795,000 after purchasing an additional 375,471 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,815,000. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP bought a new stake in Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,140,000. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Despegar.com Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:DESP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.79. 169,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,170. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.49. Despegar.com has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $483.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.82.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Despegar.com will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets; and travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

