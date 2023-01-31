Short Interest in Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Expands By 7.9%

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,900 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the December 31st total of 275,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 197,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Farmmi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAMI traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.76. 387,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,713. Farmmi has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70.

Institutional Trading of Farmmi

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Farmmi stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 684,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Farmmi as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmmi Company Profile

Farmmi, Inc is an agricultural e-commerce and technology enterprise that offers trading platforms for agricultural products. The firm manages an industry chain of Internet marketing for agriculture products with agricultural technology research and development, family farm development, and product processing.

