Short Interest in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Drops By 9.0%

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the December 31st total of 90,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of FGBI traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.35. 3,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.48. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $19.86 and a 12 month high of $29.65.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $29.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.99 million. Equities analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

First Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 7,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $187,835.34. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,663,033 shares in the company, valued at $39,879,531.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 42.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Guaranty Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,375,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 335.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 46,802 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 352.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 39,357 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.