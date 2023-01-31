Short Interest in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Grows By 8.9%

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 754,900 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 693,500 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 145,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Institutional Trading of Genesco

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 41.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 45.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 1,073.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Trading Up 1.2 %

GCO traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.29. 179,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,626. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day moving average is $48.86. Genesco has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $72.34.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $603.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.23 million. Genesco had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 14.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genesco

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

