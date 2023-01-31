Short Interest in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Declines By 9.4%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 386,700 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the December 31st total of 426,700 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 194,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

GreenPower Motor Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.67. 125,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.95. GreenPower Motor has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $9.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 84.03% and a negative return on equity of 54.59%. The company had revenue of $7.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 million. On average, research analysts predict that GreenPower Motor will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in GreenPower Motor by 31.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 60,618 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 487.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 172,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 143,551 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in GreenPower Motor during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on GreenPower Motor from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.