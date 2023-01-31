Short Interest in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Increases By 8.8%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,440,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the December 31st total of 9,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Himax Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ HIMX traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 937,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.95. Himax Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $12.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $213.63 million for the quarter. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 24.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Himax Technologies will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $529,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

