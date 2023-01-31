Short Interest in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Expands By 10.4%

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the December 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hudson Global Price Performance

NASDAQ HSON traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.95. The stock had a trading volume of 24,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,031. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day moving average is $29.61. Hudson Global has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.49.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $48.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.50 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 29.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Global will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hudson Global

Institutional Trading of Hudson Global

In other Hudson Global news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 1,000 shares of Hudson Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $25,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,682,196.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders acquired a total of 22,695 shares of company stock valued at $558,773 in the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hudson Global by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Global by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Global by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 31,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $641,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $539,000. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on HSON shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Hudson Global in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.

