Short Interest in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Grows By 10.3%

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 778,900 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the December 31st total of 706,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 198,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Lancaster Colony Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:LANC traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $191.91. 541,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,228. Lancaster Colony has a 1 year low of $116.85 and a 1 year high of $214.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.02. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.99 and a beta of 0.23.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $425.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.04 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is presently 97.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 7,926 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $1,664,539.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,183 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,051.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lancaster Colony news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 7,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $1,664,539.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,183 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,051.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total transaction of $305,050.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,194 shares in the company, valued at $634,743.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,971. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lancaster Colony

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LANC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

