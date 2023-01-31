Short Interest in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Increases By 23.7%

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the December 31st total of 865,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 463,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Sunday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $38,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SON. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,633,000 after buying an additional 362,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,740,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,312,000 after buying an additional 179,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,546,000 after buying an additional 972,157 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,851,000 after buying an additional 40,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,916,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,727,000 after buying an additional 28,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SON traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,952. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $67.06.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 6.19%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

