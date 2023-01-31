Siacoin Price Hits $0.0031 on Top Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $163.26 million and $4.05 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,156.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.15 or 0.00410921 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00015193 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.13 or 0.00764918 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00093955 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.96 or 0.00582800 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00184222 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,127,922,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

