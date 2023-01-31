Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Announces Earnings Results

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $43.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.93 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 11.28%.

Sierra Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BSRR traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,027. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average is $21.41. The firm has a market cap of $318.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.49%.

Insider Activity at Sierra Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,870 shares in the company, valued at $7,657,561.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,657,561.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michele M. Gil bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.36 per share, with a total value of $42,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSRR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 48.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSRR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

