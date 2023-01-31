Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Trading Down 2.7%

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.20. 3,188 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 9,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Solaris Resources from C$19.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Solaris Resources Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81.

Solaris Resources Company Profile

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

