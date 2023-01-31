Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Lowered to $50.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the airline’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $35.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.62. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.