SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Purchased by Wealthsimple Inc.

Wealthsimple Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises 0.1% of Wealthsimple Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wealthsimple Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPTL. WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 857.2% during the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 681,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,484,000 after buying an additional 610,287 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 83,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 16,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 71,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.92. 43,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,167,556. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.71. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $40.90.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

