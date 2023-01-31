Starname (IOV) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $499,143.49

Starname (IOV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last seven days, Starname has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One Starname coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Starname has a market cap of $499,143.49 and $320.17 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.80 or 0.00405113 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,515.89 or 0.28444010 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.36 or 0.00590891 BTC.

Starname Profile

Starname was first traded on September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. The official website for Starname is starname.me. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Starname Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

