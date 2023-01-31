STASIS EURO (EURS) One Day Volume Tops $110,015.26

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $134.97 million and approximately $110,015.26 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00004707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

