Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $118.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $114.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of STLD stock opened at $119.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.92 and a 200-day moving average of $90.58. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $123.69.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.54%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

