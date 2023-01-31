StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GALT opened at $1.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.57.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Galectin Therapeutics

About Galectin Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GALT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $460,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28,840 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

