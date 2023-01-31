StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Galectin Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ GALT opened at $1.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.57.
Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Galectin Therapeutics
Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.
