StockNews.com Downgrades Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) to Hold

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.81. 341,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,783. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 768.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.28. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.86.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $690.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.21 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,681,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,594,000 after acquiring an additional 139,456 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Stericycle by 1.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,838,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,976,000 after purchasing an additional 88,561 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Stericycle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,683,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,339,000 after purchasing an additional 62,745 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,204,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,200,000 after buying an additional 2,142,812 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,396,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,069,000 after buying an additional 51,885 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

