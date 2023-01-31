StockNews.com Downgrades Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) to Hold

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Stericycle Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SRCL traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.81. 341,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,783. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 768.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.28. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.86.
Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $690.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.21 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stericycle
Stericycle Company Profile
Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stericycle (SRCL)
- Verizon, Charter Trend Higher In Past Month: Are They Buys Now?
- Dividend King Sysco: Buying On The Dip
- Is the 1,600% Rise in Genius Group Stock Justified?
- After Further Review, Investors Liked Exxon Mobil’s Earnings
- Will Caterpillar Dig Its Way To Another Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.