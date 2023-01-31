StockNews.com Downgrades Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) to Hold

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TIG. JMP Securities cut Trean Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Trean Insurance Group from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Trean Insurance Group alerts:

Trean Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of TIG stock remained flat at $6.09 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 283,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,332. Trean Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $311.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trean Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:TIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $76.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.40 million. Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 5.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Trean Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $949,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trean Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $660,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 271.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 148,287 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 608.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 126,321 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Trean Insurance Group by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 108,565 shares during the last quarter. 28.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trean Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trean Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.