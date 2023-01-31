StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Performance

Shares of Trio-Tech International stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. Trio-Tech International has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $11.94 million for the quarter.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

