STP (STPT) One Day Volume Tops $4.79 Million

STP (STPT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. One STP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, STP has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. STP has a market cap of $74.08 million and $4.79 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STP Token Profile

STPT is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official website is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,844,503,611.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.03962975 USD and is down -3.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $5,679,662.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

