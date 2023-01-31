Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) Shares Down 3.4%

Strategic Metals Ltd. (CVE:SMD – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 12,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 16,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Strategic Metals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a current ratio of 10.37.

Get Strategic Metals alerts:

Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Strategic Metals

Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.