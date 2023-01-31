Stratis Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.38 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00002405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $81.09 million and approximately $8.38 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stratis has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,590.60 or 0.06868973 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001685 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00086106 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00028425 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00057623 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010093 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001043 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00025222 BTC.
About Stratis
Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 145,638,513 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
