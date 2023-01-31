Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.85-10.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.83.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $253.81. 1,664,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,888. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $279.28. The company has a market cap of $96.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.74.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s payout ratio is 46.66%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $259.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,079 shares of company stock valued at $19,354,832. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.