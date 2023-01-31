Syscoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.30 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 5% against the US dollar. Syscoin has a market cap of $121.39 million and $3.30 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,100.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.12 or 0.00580589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00184992 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00048920 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 751,488,451 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.