Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $112.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,024.18, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.74. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $178.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.