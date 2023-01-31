Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) shot up 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.47. Approximately 38,416 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 148,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TNGX. Wedbush raised their price objective on Tango Therapeutics to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright upgraded Tango Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average of $5.97.

Tango Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 418.63% and a negative return on equity of 32.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNGX. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,201,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,713,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,198 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,631,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,572,000 after purchasing an additional 755,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 200.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 742,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 495,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

