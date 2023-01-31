Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $23.00.

TSHA has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $20.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.21.

NASDAQ TSHA opened at $1.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $96.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $8.93.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.25. Research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth $1,237,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth about $1,646,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.2% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 309,491 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 109.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 273,100 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth about $804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

