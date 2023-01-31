Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Telecom Argentina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Telecom Argentina Trading Up 3.7 %

TEO traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,753. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.40. Telecom Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina ( NYSE:TEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 23.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telecom Argentina will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,507,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 225.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 243,570 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 18.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 38,943 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 1st quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 22,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

