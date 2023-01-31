Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEOGet Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Telecom Argentina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Telecom Argentina Trading Up 3.7 %

TEO traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,753. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.40. Telecom Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEOGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 23.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telecom Argentina will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telecom Argentina

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,507,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 225.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 243,570 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 18.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 38,943 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 1st quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 22,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

