Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) vs. Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Head to Head Survey

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) and Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.8% of Teleflex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Teleflex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Teleflex has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aethlon Medical has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teleflex 0 6 6 0 2.50 Aethlon Medical 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Teleflex and Aethlon Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Teleflex currently has a consensus target price of $279.62, indicating a potential upside of 16.00%. Aethlon Medical has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 537.55%. Given Aethlon Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than Teleflex.

Profitability

This table compares Teleflex and Aethlon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teleflex 14.76% 16.26% 9.14% Aethlon Medical N/A -72.02% -63.91%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Teleflex and Aethlon Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teleflex $2.81 billion 4.02 $485.37 million $8.72 27.64 Aethlon Medical $290,000.00 36.00 -$10.42 million ($0.78) -0.80

Teleflex has higher revenue and earnings than Aethlon Medical. Aethlon Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teleflex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Teleflex beats Aethlon Medical on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc. provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa), Asia (Asia Pacific) and OEM. The Americas segment engages in the sales of interventional urology products. The EMEA engages in the sales of urology products. The Asia segment designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices primarily used in critical care, surgical applications and cardiac care and generally serves hospitals and healthcare providers. The OEM segment designs, manufactures and supplies devices and instruments for other medical device manufacturers. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, PA.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI. The Aethlon segment is involved in therapeutic business activities. The ESI segment consists of diagnostic business activities. The company was founded by James A. Joyce in 1991 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

