Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) PT Raised to $101.00 at Morgan Stanley

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TER. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.90.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $100.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.82. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $127.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $1,112,977.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $1,112,977.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,861.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,161 shares of company stock worth $7,383,453 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,298,000 after acquiring an additional 154,445 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Teradyne by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,089,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,150,000 after acquiring an additional 14,720 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Teradyne by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,898,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,823,000 after acquiring an additional 233,487 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Teradyne by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,795,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,366,000 after acquiring an additional 575,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,019,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,736,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.