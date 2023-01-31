Terran Coin (TRR) Price Reaches $1.11 on Top Exchanges

Terran Coin (TRR) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Terran Coin token can now be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00004825 BTC on exchanges. Terran Coin has a market cap of $26.18 million and approximately $9.81 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Terran Coin has traded 31.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Terran Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.66 or 0.00400486 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,433.56 or 0.28111200 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.18 or 0.00590664 BTC.

Terran Coin Profile

Terran Coin launched on April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. The official message board for Terran Coin is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terran Coin’s official website is terrancoin.com.

Terran Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terran Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terran Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terran Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terran Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.