Tetra Tech (TTEK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $736.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tetra Tech to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $152.24 on Tuesday. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $169.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 18.89%.

TTEK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $556,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,705,505.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 3,616 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $569,592.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,420.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $556,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,505.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,580 shares of company stock worth $9,093,178. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.