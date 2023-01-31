The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €150.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($163.04) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VOW3. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($141.30) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($201.09) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($125.00) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($228.26) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($173.91) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Volkswagen Price Performance

Volkswagen stock opened at €126.26 ($137.24) on Friday. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €120.56 ($131.04) and a 12 month high of €195.14 ($212.11). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €128.99 and its 200-day moving average is €134.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

