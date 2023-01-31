The Goldman Sachs Group Raises YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Price Target to $5.80

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.10 to $5.80 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

YPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima to an outperform rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Grupo Santander raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YPF Sociedad Anónima presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.53.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Shares of YPF stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.13. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.29. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. On average, research analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at $40,324,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,437,375 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,346,000 after buying an additional 2,205,375 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,890,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after buying an additional 191,180 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,845,632 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after buying an additional 112,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after buying an additional 653,516 shares during the last quarter. 10.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.