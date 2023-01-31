The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Position Trimmed by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. J. M. Smucker accounts for approximately 1.2% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 140,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,254,000 after purchasing an additional 89,033 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 283.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

SJM stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.62. 101,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,510. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.73 and its 200-day moving average is $145.10. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $119.82 and a 52-week high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SJM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

