The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is Wealthsimple Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Wealthsimple Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,712 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises approximately 0.1% of Wealthsimple Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wealthsimple Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.4 %

TD traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $67.97. The company had a trading volume of 103,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,927. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $57.27 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.93. The company has a market cap of $123.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.7081 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 38.66%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

