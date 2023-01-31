The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.09.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $31.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.20. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,845,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $962,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,183 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,097 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1,104.3% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,747,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,673,000 after buying an additional 2,519,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,303,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

