THG Plc (LON:THG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 600 ($7.41).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on THG shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of THG in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of THG in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of THG in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of THG in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of LON THG opened at GBX 54.44 ($0.67) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £770.37 million and a P/E ratio of -4.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 56.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 56.81. THG has a 1 year low of GBX 31.15 ($0.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 159.24 ($1.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.84, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

About THG

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

