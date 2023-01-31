TomoChain (TOMO) Price Hits $0.39 on Top Exchanges

TomoChain (TOMO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. TomoChain has a market capitalization of $36.97 million and $4.99 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TomoChain coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TomoChain has traded up 10.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TomoChain Coin Profile

TomoChain’s launch date was July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,174,812 coins. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com. The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TomoChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee.TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure.TelegramWhitepaper”

