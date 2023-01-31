Total Access Communication Public (OTCMKTS:TACYY) Shares Up 18.1%

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TACYY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 18.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.62 and last traded at $7.62. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

Total Access Communication Public Stock Up 18.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26.

Total Access Communication Public Company Profile

Total Access Communication Public Co, Ltd. is engaged in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. The firm is also involved in the sale of handsets and accessories. The firm’s segment include: Mobile telephone service and related services and Sales of handsets and starter kits. The company was founded in August 1989 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

